GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heavy rain for two days causes some damage in North Karnataka districts

Home-makers spend hours removing rainwater from their houses in several areas in Belagavi

Updated - May 13, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters wading through a flooded road in Belagavi on Sunday evening.

Commuters wading through a flooded road in Belagavi on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Heavy rain for two days has caused some damage in North Karnataka districts.

A farmer was injured when he was struck by lightning in his farm in Halihal village in Vijayapura district. Shivasangappa Bevinamatti suffered light burns when he was running towards a hut in the farm during a thunderstorm. He has come home after treatment in a hospital.

Hanumant Chalavadi, a farmer from Kavalagi, said that his cow died in a lightning strike. Sabanna Biradar of Nidagundi lost two of his sheep to lightning.

Hailstorm hits Bengaluru amidst rains bringing relief from sweltering heat

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Indi, Nidagundi, Sindgi, Tikota, Alamatti and other regions in Vijayapura district.

Forest officers and residents of Malali village caught a crocodile that crossed over to a farm. Forest officer Shivaputra Talawar said that it will be released in the backwaters of the Upper Krishna project.

In Belagavi, rainwater rushed into houses and shops in some areas. Areas like Ramdev Galli, Fort Road, Khade Bazaar, Shahpur, Kasbag, Pangul Galli, Hindalga and others were affected.

Home-makers spent hours removing rainwater from their houses.

Storm-water drains were clogged in some areas. Residents of Tilakwadi complained that the Smart City and city corporation officers did not do proper planning and execution of drainage works or that they have not been cleaned regularly.

They also complained that the city corporation officials did not visit the water-clogged areas in the city on Sunday and Monday.

Some roads in Hukkeri were flooded after rainfall on Sunday. Traffic movement was disrupted in some areas in Hukkeri, Bailhongal and Hire Bagewadi. Water-levels are rising in streams and rivers in Kudchi and Chikkodi. However, they are well below danger levels, irrigation officers said.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.