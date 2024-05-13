Heavy rain for two days causes some damage in North Karnataka districts

Heavy rain for two days has caused some damage in North Karnataka districts.

A farmer was injured when he was struck by lightning in his farm in Halihal village in Vijayapura district. Shivasangappa Bevinamatti suffered light burns when he was running towards a hut in the farm during a thunderstorm. He has come home after treatment in a hospital.

Hanumant Chalavadi, a farmer from Kavalagi, said that his cow died in a lightning strike. Sabanna Biradar of Nidagundi lost two of his sheep to lightning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Indi, Nidagundi, Sindgi, Tikota, Alamatti and other regions in Vijayapura district.

Forest officers and residents of Malali village caught a crocodile that crossed over to a farm. Forest officer Shivaputra Talawar said that it will be released in the backwaters of the Upper Krishna project.

In Belagavi, rainwater rushed into houses and shops in some areas. Areas like Ramdev Galli, Fort Road, Khade Bazaar, Shahpur, Kasbag, Pangul Galli, Hindalga and others were affected.

Home-makers spent hours removing rainwater from their houses.

Storm-water drains were clogged in some areas. Residents of Tilakwadi complained that the Smart City and city corporation officers did not do proper planning and execution of drainage works or that they have not been cleaned regularly.

They also complained that the city corporation officials did not visit the water-clogged areas in the city on Sunday and Monday.

Some roads in Hukkeri were flooded after rainfall on Sunday. Traffic movement was disrupted in some areas in Hukkeri, Bailhongal and Hire Bagewadi. Water-levels are rising in streams and rivers in Kudchi and Chikkodi. However, they are well below danger levels, irrigation officers said.