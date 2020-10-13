Heavy rain continues to lash three districts

BELAGAVI

13 October 2020 19:37 IST

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts on Tuesday and there were reports of floodwaters inundating farmland.

Farmers in Bailhongal complained that heavy rain destroyed crops in several villages in Bailhongal, Hukkeri and Ramdurg taluks.

Officers said that Hukkeri received 123 mm of rainfall in one day on Sunday, as against the monthly average of 130 mm for October. Rain subsided in Hukkeri on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Warning

In Vijayapura, Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar has in a release said that the State Disaster Management Centre had issued a warning that heavy rainfall was expected in seven districts of North Karnataka for the next 48 hours. These districts include Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir. Those in distress can call toll free number Ph: 1077 or the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Ph: 08352-221261.

Meanwhile, the barrage at Hadaginal village in Vijayapura district came under water on Tuesday, following heavy rain. This affected movement of villagers in Haranal, Kalladevanahalli, Nagur and Shivapur. They were forced to take a longer route to reach their destinations, officers said.