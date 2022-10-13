Heavy rain continues to lash parts of North Karnataka; yellow alert in 10 districts

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 13, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain continued to lash some parts of North Karnataka on Thursday, even as India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 10 of the 15 districts in the region till Saturday.

In Belagavi, as many as 15 bridges-cum-barrages have been submerged due to heavy rain. There was heavy rain in parts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts too.

Villagers rescued Puttesh Jadagannanavar, a farmer, who was washed away along with his motorbike in a stream in Sanikoppa village in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But his motorbike could not be recovered. Some policemen were posted at the entrance of the barrage on the stream, to ask people to avoid the road. They will be deployed even during the night, the police added.

Bridges in Chikkodi, Nippani, Athani, Malikwad, Dattawad, Sadalaga, Kunnur, Barwad and Bhoj have been submerged. Policemen have been deployed in all these places.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patel issued an advisory asking the general public to exercise caution while using bridges and during visits to water bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app