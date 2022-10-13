Heavy rain continues to lash parts of North Karnataka; yellow alert in 10 districts

Heavy rain continued to lash some parts of North Karnataka on Thursday, even as India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 10 of the 15 districts in the region till Saturday.

In Belagavi, as many as 15 bridges-cum-barrages have been submerged due to heavy rain. There was heavy rain in parts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts too.

Villagers rescued Puttesh Jadagannanavar, a farmer, who was washed away along with his motorbike in a stream in Sanikoppa village in Belagavi district on Thursday.

But his motorbike could not be recovered. Some policemen were posted at the entrance of the barrage on the stream, to ask people to avoid the road. They will be deployed even during the night, the police added.

Bridges in Chikkodi, Nippani, Athani, Malikwad, Dattawad, Sadalaga, Kunnur, Barwad and Bhoj have been submerged. Policemen have been deployed in all these places.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patel issued an advisory asking the general public to exercise caution while using bridges and during visits to water bodies.