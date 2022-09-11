Heavy rain continues to lash most parts of North Karnataka

Farm woman killed as the roof of her house collapses in Hoolikatti village in Belagavi district

Officers and others during their visit to the house where a farm woman died after the roof collapsed in Hoolikatti village of Belagavi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The Jatrat-Bhivashi Bridge near Nippani that has come under water in Belagavi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Heavy rain continued to lash most parts of North Karnataka on Sunday.

The State Disaster Management Authority has declared a yellow alert in some districts in the region.

They include Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Bagalkot, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir, apart from 10 districts in South Karnataka and the coastal region.

Revenue officials said that India Meteorological Department has forecast that the region will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next three days.

Gangavva Ramanna Moolimani, a 55-year-old farm woman, died when her house roof collapsed due to heavy rain in Hoolikatti village in Belagavi district on Sunday. Saundatti Police removed the debris with the help of locals. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, officers advised farmers not to venture into the Ghataprabha river course as outflow from Hidkal Dam has been increased to 20,000 cusecs.

Gokak Tahsildar Prakash Holeppagol issued an advisory asking farmers to move to safer places, along with their cattle.

At least seven bridges are under water in Belagavi district. The police blocked movement of vehicles on the Jatrat-Bhivashi Bridge near Nippani on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border as water was overflowing. However, some alternative routes are available for commuters, the police said.

Bridges between Akkol and Sidnal, Kunnur and Bojawad and Kunnur and Borwad and Lolasur near Gokak have been closed. Bridges at Yaranal Kurani, Kochari and Singalapur are submerged in river waters.

The inflow at Almatti Reservoir increased to 52,500 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 48,800 cusecs. The dam has 122.65 tmcft of water at 519.58 m.

The discharge into the Dudhganga river course measured at Sadalga CWC Station stood at 5,284 cusecs.

Discharge from the Rajapur Barrage was 28,125 cusecs and at Kallol Barrage on the Krishna, it was 33,409 cusecs.