Heavy rain continues to lash Hubballi-Dharwad

Residents and motorists wading through a waterlogged street after a spell of heavy rain in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rain continued to lash Hubballi-Dharwad on Tuesday, leading to flooding in some areas.

Water entered houses in Myadar Oni, Kumbar Oni, Byahatti Plot, Ibrahimpur, S.M. Krishna Nagar, Kolekar Plot, Bulldozer Nagar, Narayan Safa and surrounding areas in the old city.

Rainwater began overflowing from the Raja Kaluve and other nalas.

Members of AIMIM city unit helped some residents by providing them night shelter facility.

The city corporation has opened some helplines to help residents of inundated areas who call Ph: 8277803778. Residents can also call city corporation officers on Ph: 9972391108, 9448101713, 9480179801 or 8123045672.

Heavy rain was recorded in Davangere district also. Officers said that around 27 mm of rainfall was received across the district in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 20 districts, including Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Belagavi, Ballari, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Chikkaballapur.