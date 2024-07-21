GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain continues to lash Haveri district

273 houses damaged, while low-lying areas in Haveri, Hirekerur, Hangal, Ranebennur, Shiggaon have come under water

Published - July 21, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A religious mutt in Hosaritti of Haveri taluk is inundated with water from the Varada river overflowing after heavy rainfall on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain continues to lash Haveri district with the several places suffering significant damage on Sunday. Most parts of the district have been receiving rainfall for a week now.

Officials said that 273 houses have been damaged in heavy rain. One house was completely damaged, four suffered significant damage and the others reported partial damage.

Water levels increased in the Tungabhadra, the Varada, the Dharma and the Kumudvati rivers. Officials have asked farmers and fishermen not to venture into the river course.

Some of the biggest lakes and tanks in the district are overflowing. Low-lying areas in Haveri, Hirekerur, Hangal, Ranebennur and Shiggaon have come under water.

A religious mutt in Hosaritti of Haveri taluk has been inundated as the water level in the Varada increased after the rainfall on Sunday.

The Haveri-Kalasur bridge-cum-barrage, the Chikkamugadur-Karjagi barrage, the Hiremaralihalli-Konanatambagi barrage and the Naganur-Kudala barrage-cum-bridge have been submerged as the inflow into the Varada river course increased.

Connectivity to villages like Adur-Tumarikoppa, Balambida-Lakamapur in Hangal taluk has been lost.

The Mustur-Anveri bridge, the Antaravalli-Lingadahalli bridge, the Hiremaganur-Konanatali bridge in Ranebennur taluk have been submerged.

In Rattihalli taluk, connectivity to Rattihalli-Yalival villages has been lost due to heavy rain.

Officials said that as per initial reports, horticultural crops on at least 31 hectares have been damaged.

“We have set up a helpline in every taluk,” said Haveri Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar.

