GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain continues to lash Belagavi, surrounding districts

Almatti dam on the Krishna river in Bagalkot receives an inflow of 1.3 lakh cusecs of water

Published - July 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled on Tuesday inspecting a bridge in Belagavi district that has been submerged following heavy rainfall and water release from Maharashtra.

Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled on Tuesday inspecting a bridge in Belagavi district that has been submerged following heavy rainfall and water release from Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

It continued to rain heavily in parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi and surrounding districts leading to higher inflows into the Krishna river course and its tributaries.

An estimated 1.3 lakh cusecs entered the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir over the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district.

The outflow from the dam was around 1.5 lakh cusecs. The dam has 93 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 123 tmcft.

The authorities released water into the Left Bank Canal at Almatti, as repairs on it have been completed. The Left Bank Canal is 85 km long and feeds crops on over 20,000 hectares, an officer said.

Water release from barrages in Maharashtra amounted to over 1.5 lakh cusecs on Tuesday, the authorities said. This is expected to reach Almatti by Wednesday evening.

Man washed away

A 31-year-old man was washed away in the Krishna in Ingali village near Chikkodi on Tuesday. Rohan Patil had gone to the river to make some offerings as part of a religious ritual. The authorities retrieved the body later.

A house belonging to Rajkumar Balappagol collapsed in Ramnagar in Chikkodi. The family members were saved as they had stepped out a few minutes before the incident, the authorities said.

Agriculture and horticulture crops in parts of Khanapur and Belagavi were inundated due to heavy rain. Preliminary estimates will be submitted to the government in a few days, field officers said.

The district administration, meanwhile, imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on some roads near Belagavi.

Heavy vehicle movement has been stopped till further notice on the Jamboti-Peeranwadi stretch of National Highway 54 and Jamboti-Khanapur stretch of State Highway 31.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal received inflow of 27,750 cusecs, while the outflow was 2,534 cusecs. The dam has 40 tmcft of water against a full level of 51 tmcft.

The Navilu Teertha Dam on the Malaprabha near Saundatti recorded an inflow of 11,675 cusecs of water, while the outflow was 194 cusecs. The dam now has 20 tmcft of water against a full level of 37 tmcft.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.