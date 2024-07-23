Heavy rain continues to lash Belagavi, surrounding districts

It continued to rain heavily in parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi and surrounding districts leading to higher inflows into the Krishna river course and its tributaries.

An estimated 1.3 lakh cusecs entered the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir over the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district.

The outflow from the dam was around 1.5 lakh cusecs. The dam has 93 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 123 tmcft.

The authorities released water into the Left Bank Canal at Almatti, as repairs on it have been completed. The Left Bank Canal is 85 km long and feeds crops on over 20,000 hectares, an officer said.

Water release from barrages in Maharashtra amounted to over 1.5 lakh cusecs on Tuesday, the authorities said. This is expected to reach Almatti by Wednesday evening.

Man washed away

A 31-year-old man was washed away in the Krishna in Ingali village near Chikkodi on Tuesday. Rohan Patil had gone to the river to make some offerings as part of a religious ritual. The authorities retrieved the body later.

A house belonging to Rajkumar Balappagol collapsed in Ramnagar in Chikkodi. The family members were saved as they had stepped out a few minutes before the incident, the authorities said.

Agriculture and horticulture crops in parts of Khanapur and Belagavi were inundated due to heavy rain. Preliminary estimates will be submitted to the government in a few days, field officers said.

The district administration, meanwhile, imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on some roads near Belagavi.

Heavy vehicle movement has been stopped till further notice on the Jamboti-Peeranwadi stretch of National Highway 54 and Jamboti-Khanapur stretch of State Highway 31.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal received inflow of 27,750 cusecs, while the outflow was 2,534 cusecs. The dam has 40 tmcft of water against a full level of 51 tmcft.

The Navilu Teertha Dam on the Malaprabha near Saundatti recorded an inflow of 11,675 cusecs of water, while the outflow was 194 cusecs. The dam now has 20 tmcft of water against a full level of 37 tmcft.