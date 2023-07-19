Heavy rain continues to lash Belagavi; officials close forest trekking routes for tourists

July 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Heavy rain continued to lash Belagavi district for the third day on Wednesday.

This led to some roads and barrages being submerged in Khanapur and Belagavi taluks. Police and Forest officials closed for tourists forest trekking routes and roads to waterfalls.

The Khanapur-Goa Road remains closed for traffic as the stretch near the Hemmadga forest reserve is under water.

Access to over 40 villages in and around Gunji in Khanapur taluk has been restricted as the Halatri stream is overflowing and roads near Manturga are submerged.

Due to strong winds, at least 20 electricity poles have been uprooted in Londa, Kankumbi, Bheemgad and Jamboti areas. HESCOM, Forest and panchayat officials are working amid heavy rain and gusty winds to repair the lines.

Due to a rise in the water level in the Malaprabha river, the Anjaneya temple in Habbanatti village is nearly submerged. Only the flag post on the top is visible from the high road.

Railway Police are stopping trekkers going to visit Doodhsagar waterfalls on the Karnataka-Goa border. The waterfalls is accessible only by rail and a lot of young people walk on railway tracks to reach the village. Goa Police have also blocked entry to the village from the other side of the border.

Rainfall recorded was the highest at 235 mm in Kankumbi, the birthplace of the Malaprabha and the Mahadayi rivers. It was 180 mm in MK Hubli, 150 mm in Londa and 50 mm in Belagavi.

Despite these showers, Belagavi district, which lies on the borders of the Western Ghats, is suffering from scarce quantum of rainfall.

