Heavy rain continues to lash Belagavi district

July 12, 2022 20:39 IST

People asked not to panic as there is no chance of floods now

It continued to rain heavily in Belagavi and in parts of Maharashtra that form the catchment area of the Krishna and its tributaries on Tuesday.

Irrigation Department officials said that the total release of water from Maharashtra was just 2,335 cusecs. However, the discharge at Kallol Barrage was 98,995 cusecs. This is due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Due to heavy inflow into the Alamatti Reservoir, officials increased the outflow to one lakh cusecs, (nearly one tmcft) by Tuesday afternoon.

Inflow went up to 1,04,852 cusecs and outflow was raised to one lakh cusecs on Tuesday from 75,000 cusecs on Monday. The storage level was 87.992 tmcft as against the maximum of 123.01 tmcft.

Inflow at the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha stood at 22,800 cusecs. Inflow at the Dhupadal Weir was 9,500 cusecs.

Due to heavy rain in Khanapur and Belagavi taluks, water level in the Malaprabha increased. This led to an increase in the inflow at the Renuka Sagar Reservoir. Inflow was 10,773 cusecs. But outflow remained at 194 cusecs as the total water in the dam stood at less than half the capacity. There is 12 tmcft of water as against a gross capacity of 37.3 tmcft in the reservoir.

Officials appealed to the people not to panic as there is no chance of floods in the Krishna.

Most of the reservoirs in Maharashtra have water only at 50% capacity.

Usually, Maharashtra officials release water from the Koyna only after the water level crosses 75 tmcft. However, there is only around 35 tmcft of water there now. Even if rainfall continues for a week, there is no chance of the dam storing 75 tmcft of water. Similar is the case with Warna, Dudhganga, Radhanagari, Patagaon dams. There is, therefore, no imminent threat of floods, officials said.