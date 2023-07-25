Heavy rain continues in Malnad region

July 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The heavy downpour that continued to lash several parts of the Malnad region has hit normal life. There are reports of landslips in Sakleshpur of Hassan district and Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru.

Two houses at Maragadi in Sakleshpur were damaged due to a landslip. The residents came out of their homes to save themselves. A landslip occurred at Gabgal village in Mudigere taluk. The incident occurred close to a government higher primary school.

The rivers are in spate. The officers in Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts have issued warnings to the people to stay away from waterbodies. Those residing close to the river banks have been asked to move to safer places.

In Shviamogga, the district police have put up hoardings along the Tunga river, appealing to the public not to go near the river. The outflow from Tunga reservoir at Gajanur has been increased to the rate of 60,000 cusecs.

Malnad region received an average of 90 mm of rainfall against the normal of 38 mm in 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The State’s second highest rainfall of 221 mm was recorded at Igoor in Sakleshpur taluk. Hassan district recorded an average of 31 mm of rainfall against the normal of 7.7 mm. Shivamogga district received an average of 58.4 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 22.3 mm. Chikkamgaluru recorded an average of 46 mm against the normal of 17.1 mm on the day.

The meteorological department has issued an Orange alert for Shivamogga and Chikkamgaluru districts and a Yellow alert for Hassan until Wednesday morning.

