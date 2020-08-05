Karnataka

Heavy rain: CM orders release of ₹50 crore

As rain intensified in several regions of Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary T. M. Vijay Bhaskar to release ₹50 crore towards handling emergencies.

Heavy rain has been reported from Belagavi, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru, and the coastal region. Many of these districts are receiving heavy rain in August after a weak spell of monsoon in June and July, bringing back memories of floods last year. The CM has asked the Chief Secretary to be in constant touch with the DCs of districts. He spoke to some of them on the phone.

