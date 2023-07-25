Heavy rain: Chikkamagaluru DC asks people to be cautious

July 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has appealed to be cautious as the waterbodies are full and rivers are in spate in the district following heavy rains in the last few days.

Those residing in low-lying areas and tourists visiting the district must be careful and move out to safer places. The DC, who is also head of the District Disaster Management Authority, has called upon the people not to stand close to electricity poles or trees during the rains. She has also instructed the parents to ensure their children do not get into waterbodies.

The officer also told the trekkers to avoid taking up any expedition during the heavy rain, as there are chances of landslips. Further, she suggested the tourists from distant places visiting Chikkamagaluru to postpone their schedule in view of the rains.

Chikkamgaluru district recorded an average of 46 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 142.5 mm was recorded at Bankal in Mudigere taluk.

