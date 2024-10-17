GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain causes traffic jam on road to Goa

Repair works being taken up, say National Highway Authorities of India officials

Published - October 17, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain in Belagavi and the Karnataka-Goa border led to traffic jam on the Ramnagar-Anmod highway, one of the three roads connecting Belagavi with Goa, on Thursday.

The long queue of vehicles caused inconvenience to commuters since Wednesday.

National Highway Authorities of India officials began minor repair works at some places on the road. Movement of heavy vehicles resumed by evening.

Project Director Bhuvanesh Kumar visited the site on Thursday. He observed that heavy vehicles were stranded for some time as the road became slushy at places like Astoli.

“We were unable to take up works due to rain on Wednesday. But now we have started work. I am monitoring the work. About 20 workers have been pressed into service,” he said.

“The repair work is expected to continue throughout the night. We have also identified a few more bad stretches,” he said.

