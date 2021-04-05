Heavy rain causes damage in Yadgir

YADGIR

05 April 2021 19:16 IST

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Yadgir city on Monday evening.

At least 10 motorcycles parked near Subhash Circle were damaged after a compound wall collapsed on them when it rained.

Fruit and flower shops and push carts were damaged due to rain and wind.

Due to gusty winds, fruits and vegetables were found strewn on the ground. The worried vendors were busy collecting them back and protecting them from further damage.

Heavy rain also caused damage in houses in low-lying areas, the vegetable market and other areas as rainwater gushed into them.

Traffic movement near Subhash Circle was disrupted after curious people gathered there to watch the damage caused to the motorcycles.

Road connectivity between Yadgir and Shahapur near Khanapur village was affected for half an hour after an eucalyptus tree fell on the road.

The district administration is yet to confirm the value of damage. Report on damage to crops, if any, due to rain elsewhere is yet to reach the headquarters.