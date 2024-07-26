Heavy rain causes damage in Shivamogga

The average rainfall in Shivamogga receded on Friday, however, the downpour continues to damage public structures and houses.

There are reports of houses in Muddinakoppa, Harobenavalli, Thyajuvalli, and other places in Shivamogga damaged owing to rainfall. The power supply was disrupted in parts of Sorab taluk after trees fell on electric wires.

A well-grown tree fell on a tree on the outskirts of Hosanagar town, obstructing vehicular movement badly. The officers of the Forest Department cleared the road for vehicle movement.

Earlier in the day, an electricity pole fell on a moving KSRTC bus near Sampekatte in Hosanagar taluk leaving the passengers in shock. However, there was no untoward incident as there was no power supply at the time. The bus was heading to Nittur from Bengaluru. MESCOM officials cleared the pole.

Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 43.17 mm on the day. The highest of 90.2 mm was recorded in Tirthahalli taluk. Hosanagar recorded 58.2 mm, and Sagar reported 55 mm of rainfall.

The inflow to reservoirs Linganmakki, Bhadra, and Tunga is one the rise. The water level in Linganmakki in Sagar taluk stands at 1,804.8 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The crest gates of Tunga dam at Gajanur have been kept open. The outflow to the river on Friday was 63,612 cusecs. The officers of Bhadra dam have issued a warning to people downstream as the water level has been increasing. As of Friday morning, the water level in the dam stood at 174.3 ft against the full reservoir level of 186 ft.