Heavy rain and wind lash Yadgir city

Published - May 24, 2024 07:05 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Trees that fell down after heavy wind and rain in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed Yadgir city late on Thursday and threw normal life out of gear. The winds left several trees uprooted and blew away the tin sheets of several houses. Some of the low-lying areas in the city were flooded in the rain.

Six members of a family miraculously escaped as the tin sheets of their house collapsed in Mata Manikyashwari Nagar in the city.

Several trees on the road between Subhash Chowk to Gunj Circle and RTO Cross were uprooted. The City Municipal Council workers had a difficult time removing the uprooted trees. Because of the fallen trees, electricity supply was disrupted in several localities.

According to information provided by the Executive Engineer of GESCOM in Yadgir, Raghavendra, around 70 electricity poles in Yadgir alone were damaged after trees fell on them. Five transformers were damaged in rain-related incidents.

