Heavy rain adds to farmers’ lockdown woes

For some farmers in Kalaburagi district, who were hit hard by the country-wide lockdown and have been unable to carry out farm activities, the unseasonal rain that lashed the region for a couple of days has been an additional blow.

For example, Kamalabai of Hebbal village at Kalagi taluk is distraught because she lost her entire crop of papaya that was grown in 2.5 acres spending over ₹3 lakh. When the crop was ready for harvest, the country entered into lockdown, closing all its markets. Now, the rain has doubled her woes.

“A few traders had visited our field and taken some samples. They were supposed to come back to purchase the crop and take it to Hyderabad. Before they did, the lockdown was declared closing the markets and imposing restrictions transportation,” Shankar, son of Kamalabai, told The Hindu. While Ms. Kamalabai was still hopeful of selling her crop after the lockdown, the rain coupled with gusty winds that lashed their area on Sunday night shattered her dreams. The entire crop, 2,600 papaya trees each carrying heavy bunch of fruits, were flattened.

“We did not expect great prices at the time of COVID-19. But we were expecting at least ₹5 lakh income, which was calculated at a very minimum price. All our expectations have been shattered,” said Mr. Shankar. Many others in this village and surrounding areas have suffered a similar fate.

The village accountant visited the field and assured the family of reporting the loss to higher authorities.