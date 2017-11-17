Heavy police presence brings tensesituation under control in minutes

Even as the winter session of the Legislature is on, tension prevailed in some areas in Belagavi Old City on Wednesday night when two groups clashed over a trivial matter. They set fire to a few vehicles, including a police van, and damaged another half-a-dozen vehicles by throwing stones at them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Marihal received minor injures when some stones hit his vehicle.

Personnel from the Town Police Station had to rush to several areas, including Chavat Galli, Khadak Galli, Jalgar, Badakal Galli and Khanjar Galli to control the crowds. The situation was controlled in minutes due to the heavy police presence in the area in view of the ongoing winter session.

The police went around houses, asking people to stay indoors and not to stand near their windows.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarnath Reddy said that the situation was under control. He said that no civilian was injured in the incident. He said that enough video footage of the incident was available with the police and the accused would be arrested soon.

Police sources said that they had picked up 22 youth by Thursday afternoon, for questioning.

On Thursday morning, MP and BJP leader Suresh Angadi met Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and told him that the police had arrested more Hindu youths than Muslims in connection with the incident. He said that several innocents were arrested. He also said that some outsiders were responsible for disturbing peace in the city.

Similar charges were made by a delegation of some women from the affected areas who met Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal. They said that outsiders started the violence. They said that the police had arrested innocent youths who were not involved in the violence. They also said that the police were late in reacting to the situation.