Heavy penalty for illegal mining: Minister

Ahead of the Legislative Assembly session, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said the government has decided to crackdown on all those involved in illegal mining by levying five times the tax payable as penalty.
He told presspersons that the government would invoke provisions under the law to impose hefty penalties on illegal mining. A few days ago, at least six people were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry in Shivamogga,
Many companies would have mined more than what is permitted under licenses granted to them. They would have taken permission for one lorry and would be transporting 10. “This amounts to illegality. There is a provision to levy five times the tax for illegal mining. We will issue notices and collect the amount,” Mr. Nirani said.
The government has not yet assessed the exact extent of illegal mining in the State. A drone survey would be conducted. A task force led by tahsildars would be set up to probe into the illegal supply and manufacture of explosives, Mr. Niarni said. Several people have taken licenses without expertise in mining. To fill this gap, the government was planning to establish a mining training and research institute on the lines of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research in Dhanbad, Jharkand, he said.
The Minister said a “Mining Adalat” would be conducted in all the five divisions in the State every fortnight to address all grievances related to mining activities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath