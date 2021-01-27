Heavy penalty for illegal mining: Minister

‘Drone survey will be conducted to assess the exact extent of illegal mining in the State’

Ahead of the Legislative Assembly session, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said the government has decided to crackdown on all those involved in illegal mining by levying five times the tax payable as penalty.

He told presspersons that the government would invoke provisions under the law to impose hefty penalties on illegal mining. A few days ago, at least six people were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry in Shivamogga,

Many companies would have mined more than what is permitted under licenses granted to them. They would have taken permission for one lorry and would be transporting 10. “This amounts to illegality. There is a provision to levy five times the tax for illegal mining. We will issue notices and collect the amount,” Mr. Nirani said.

The government has not yet assessed the exact extent of illegal mining in the State. A drone survey would be conducted. A task force led by tahsildars would be set up to probe into the illegal supply and manufacture of explosives, Mr. Niarni said. Several people have taken licenses without expertise in mining. To fill this gap, the government was planning to establish a mining training and research institute on the lines of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research in Dhanbad, Jharkand, he said.

The Minister said a “Mining Adalat” would be conducted in all the five divisions in the State every fortnight to address all grievances related to mining activities.