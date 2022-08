Photos | Heavy rain causes flood in Ramanagaram

1/11

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was flooded following heavy overnight rain in Ramanagaram on August 28-29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Bakshikere lake breached its bund (boundary), in Ramanagaram district. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

The unexpected and heavy rain caused a lot of damage at Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Residents of Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district struggle with the aftermath of the heavy overnight rain, on August 29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Several houses at Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district were flooded following overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

An industrial unit at Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Nearby Channapatna in Ramanagaram district in Karnataka too received overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Channapatna in Ramanagaram district on August 29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Beedi Colony at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka following overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Beedi Colony at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka following overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain