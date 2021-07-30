Heavy inflow into the Krishna still causing concern

HUBBALLI

20 interior roads connecting various villages remain closed for traffic

With continued rainfall in Maharashtra and the inflow into the Krishna river course being 3,04,240 cusecs on Friday, the swollen river continues to be a cause of concern in the flood-hit Belagavi and other districts of North Karnataka.

While the State and national highways have been restored for traffic, as many as 20 interior roads connecting various villages remained closed for traffic in Belagavi district. However, these villages are connected through alternative routes.

As per official data, Belagavi district has received 257.3 mm of rainfall from July 1 to 30, which is 34% more than the average rainfall of 192.5 mm.

On Friday, outflow from the Doodhganga Barrage was 42,240 cusecs and from Rajapur Barrage, it was 2,62,000, which meant that the Krishna recorded a total inflow of 3.04 lakh cusecs.

According to Belagavi district administration, because of the heavy downpour from July 22 to 30, 192 villages of Belagavi, Khanapur, Chikkodi, Nippani, Athani, Kagwad, Raibag, Ramadurg, Gokak and Mudalagi taluks have been affected. And, already 1,23,364 people and 55,485 head of cattle have been evacuated and shifted to safer places.

As a relief measure, a total of 144 rehabilitation centres have been set up in the taluks of Gokak (nine), Mudalagi (22), Chikkodi (11), Nippani (20), Ramadurg (two), Kagwad (13), Athani (36) and Raibag (31). A total of 69,958 people have taken shelter in these rehabilitation centres.

As per an initial survey, crop loss has been reported in an estimated 38,043 hectares of land. So far, 266 houses have collapsed completely and 3,515 houses have suffered partial damage.