Heavy inflow into Cauvery basin reservoirs pushes up storage levels

Heavy rain in the catchment area of the Cauvery and its tributaries since the last few days in south Karnataka region has increased the storage levels of major reservoirs in the downstream.

But the cumulative storage in four major dams is 53.63 tmcft as on Thursday, as against their combined installed capacity of 104.55 tmcft. However, the inflow and consequently the live storage levels are expected to increase further during the next 48 hours owing to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas.

The rate of inflow into the Hemavati reservoir at Gorur (Hassan district), Harangi reservoir near Kushalnagar (Kodagu), Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatana (Mandya), and the Kabini at H.D. Kote (Mysuru district) reached a record high for the first time this season.

By far, the maximum discharge is from the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote. The catchment area of the river lies in Wayanad district of Kerala, where a red alert has been sounded owing to continuing rainfall. Hence, the authorities opened the crest gates and the rate of discharge increased from around 60,000 cusecs in the morning to 90,000 cusecs by late in the afternoon. In addition, water at the rate of 12,000 cusecs was released from the Taraka as a result of which the combined outflow in the river was at the rate of 1.02 lakh cusecs, the highest for the season so far.

The cumulative outflow from the Kabini dam was pegged at around 9.08 tmcfeet from June 1 till August 8. A continuous discharge at the rate of nearly 10,000 cusecs for 24 hours is 1 tmcft. So the State would have released around 10 tmcft of water between Thursday and Friday alone, underlining the quantum of inflow owing to copious rains in the catchment region.

At the Hemavati, the rate of inflow was 48,133 cusecs on Thursday and this helped increase the reservoir level by six feet in a day. The Hemavati dam authorities have started releasing 20,000 cusecs of water from the reservoir at Goruru in view of increasing inflow.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha has appealed to the people in the downstream to keep themselves away from the river and move to safer places.

At KRS

Similarly, there was a 4-feet rise in the reservoir level at the KRS during the last 24 hours. The water level was hovering at 86.9 feet on Wednesday, but increased to 91 feet by Thursday morning. The inflow into the KRS is expected to increase during the next two days with heavy rainfall in Kodagu.

The Harangi reservoir, which is located on the upstream of the KRS, saw a sudden surge in the inflow owing to rain in Kodagu and hence the outflow was stepped up at the rate of 30,000 cusecs.