ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy downpour wrecks havoc in twin cities

Published - May 11, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A scaffolding fallen on a bus in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Unakal cross in Hubballi inundated by rainwater. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commuters wading through a flooded road in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy downpour coupled with gusty winds wrecked havoc in twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad on Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging, trees being uprooted and rain and drainwater entering households in low lying areas of the twin cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The downpour, however, brought down the soaring temperature providing relief to the residents who were facing hardships due to the rising heat. The downpour also resulted in power outage for few hours.

The downpour started in the evening with heavy winds and lasted for almost an hour, throwing life out of gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several roads in the central business district of Hubballi, particularly localities around Dajibanpet witnessed waterlogging leaving the roads unmotorable. Knee-deep water in these localities also entered several commercial establishments. At Hosur rainwater entered several shops and commercial establishments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Channapet area in Hubballi, heavy downpour resulted in sewage water entering the households. The residents had a tough time throwing out the sewage water and saving their household articles. At Lingarajnagar in Hubballi, a huge tree uprooted blocking the road for few hours.

Several traffic junctions in Hubballi and Dharwad remained inundated resulting in traffic chaos. Toll Naka in Dharwad, Unakal Cross and Hosur Cross in Hubballi remained inundated due to the downpour. Consequently there was traffic jam in these and adjoining localities.

In Dharwad, trees were uprooted near DIMHANs and Azad Nagar. The uprooted trees also severed electricity lines resulting in power outage in the city. Personnel from the municipal corporation and HESCOM had a tough time clearing the roads.

The scaffolding erected for the construction work on sports complex near Central Library in Dharwad also collapsed duet to the gusty winds. It collapsed on a private bus parked next to it. Fortunately there was no one in the bus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US