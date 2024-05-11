GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heavy downpour wrecks havoc in twin cities

Published - May 11, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A scaffolding fallen on a bus in Dharwad on Saturday.

A scaffolding fallen on a bus in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Unakal cross in Hubballi inundated by rainwater.

Unakal cross in Hubballi inundated by rainwater. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commuters wading through a flooded road in Hubballi.

Commuters wading through a flooded road in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy downpour coupled with gusty winds wrecked havoc in twin cities of Hubballi Dharwad on Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging, trees being uprooted and rain and drainwater entering households in low lying areas of the twin cities.

The downpour, however, brought down the soaring temperature providing relief to the residents who were facing hardships due to the rising heat. The downpour also resulted in power outage for few hours.

The downpour started in the evening with heavy winds and lasted for almost an hour, throwing life out of gear.

Several roads in the central business district of Hubballi, particularly localities around Dajibanpet witnessed waterlogging leaving the roads unmotorable. Knee-deep water in these localities also entered several commercial establishments. At Hosur rainwater entered several shops and commercial establishments.

At Channapet area in Hubballi, heavy downpour resulted in sewage water entering the households. The residents had a tough time throwing out the sewage water and saving their household articles. At Lingarajnagar in Hubballi, a huge tree uprooted blocking the road for few hours.

Several traffic junctions in Hubballi and Dharwad remained inundated resulting in traffic chaos. Toll Naka in Dharwad, Unakal Cross and Hosur Cross in Hubballi remained inundated due to the downpour. Consequently there was traffic jam in these and adjoining localities.

In Dharwad, trees were uprooted near DIMHANs and Azad Nagar. The uprooted trees also severed electricity lines resulting in power outage in the city. Personnel from the municipal corporation and HESCOM had a tough time clearing the roads.

The scaffolding erected for the construction work on sports complex near Central Library in Dharwad also collapsed duet to the gusty winds. It collapsed on a private bus parked next to it. Fortunately there was no one in the bus.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.