Karnataka

Heavy discharge from Narayanpur dam

Officials of KBJNL on Friday released water from the Basavasagar Reservoir at Narayanpur in Yadgir district.  

Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited officials have discharged a heavy amount water into the Krishna river course from Basavasagar Reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district owing to huge quantum of inflow at the reservoir.

According to official information, they discharged 3.07 lakh cusecs of water into the river when inflow at the dam was 2.45 lakh cusecs.

Water storage in the reservoir stood at 490.42 metres against full reservoir level of 492.25 metres.

The district administration has cautioned residents in villages on the riverbanks not to venture into the river for any reasons.

Meanwhile, the bridge between Kollur and Huvinadagi villages on the border of Yadgir and Raichur districts is facing the threat of submergence under the Krishna waters.


