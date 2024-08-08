Heavy amount of water discharged into Krishna, Bhima rivers

Both the Krishna and Bhima rivers are flowing with heavy quantity of water on Thursday, as officials discharged it from Basavasagar Reservoir at Narayanpur of Hunsagi taluk in Yadgir district and Sannati Bridge-cum-Barrage at Sannati in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

These rivers are likely to flood agricultural fields in nearby villages in Hunsagi, Shorapur, Shahapur and Wadagera taluks, if water level is further increased.

Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) officials have been forced to discharge water from the reservoir and the bridge-cum-barrage due to the quantum of inflow they are receiving following rainfall in the catchment areas in Maharashtra.

According to information given, outflow from the Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna at 4 p.m. was 1.50 lakh cusecs, while the inflow was also 1.50 lakh cusecs. Water level stands at 490.88 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

Similarly, outflow from Sannati Bridge-cum-Barrage into the Bhima at 3.30 p.m. was 1.25 lakh cusecs, while the inflow at the bridge-cum-barrage was also 1.25 lakh cusecs.

Road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur via Deodurg continues to remain affected as the authorities are allowing only light motor vehicles to pass through Kollur Bridge.

The authorities have suspended movement of heavy vehicles in view of the Krishna continuing to flow touching the bottom edge of the bridge near Kollur village.

The bridge remained submerged in the Krishna waters for a couple of days last week. At present, there is only a very slight decrease in the water level under the bridge.

Considering this fact, the officials are continuing to send alert messages to riverbank villages.