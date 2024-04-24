GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heatwave: Advisory to voters in Chamarajanagar

April 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chamarajanagar is sizzling as the heat wave continued to grip the district, which has been recording maximum temperatures over the last few days.

As the constituency is going to polls on April 26, adequate precautions need to be taken by the people coming to vote to the polling booths which will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Even as the Health Department has taken certain steps in view of the searing heat, it has issued an advisory to the people to take precautions while stepping out of their homes to the booths to avoid any kind of heat strokes. They have been advised to cover their head with cap or use umbrellas to protect exposing themselves to sun.

In a note here, DHO Dr. Chidambara has advised the people to consume fruits and fluids to to keep themselves hydrated.

In case of voters getting exhausted or dehydrated because of the heat wave, such cases can be brought to the notice of the health department near the booths for assistance. Also, in case of any emergency requiring treatment, such patients shall be shifted to hospital in ambulances, he said.

