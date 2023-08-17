 Heating, refrigerating and AC engineers meet on August 19in Mysuru

August 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers’ (ISHRAE) Mysuru Chapter is organizing its annual event - ACRESERVE - 2023 on August 19 at the Seminar Hall of Mechanical Engineering Department in Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE).

ACRESERVE is a program designed exclusively for technicians, service providers, industry professionals, solution providers, and engineers to know the latest trends in service of HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditional and Refrigeration) equipment. It helps participants to comprehend the latest techniques and trends in the maintenance of equipment.

Mr. Nagaraja Gargeshwari, President, Automotive Axle Pvt. Ltd, who will be the chief guest, will inaugurate the event at 9.30 a.m. on August 19 while Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, president of ISHRAE’s Mysuru chapter, Mr. Anil Kumar Nadiger, immediate past president, Mr. Arani Srinivas, president-elect, Mr. Amruth E., secretary, Mr. Rajesh S.G., treasurer, and Mr. T.A. Prabhakar, programme chair, Aruna Devi, convener, P.V. Bharadwaj, past regional director, and others will be present on the occasion, said a press statement.

As part of the event, five talks have been scheduled. Mr. Anil Kumar Nadiger, Mr. Arani Srinivas, Mr. Ramesh Raman, Mr. Pramodh Kumar, Mr. T.A. Prabhakar, Mr. Narasimha Nagabhushan, Mr. Soham Babu will be the resource persons. A panel discussion has been scheduled. In this programme, three product presentations are also scheduled. For details, contact 9632376757 / 8861695027, added the press statement from the organisers.