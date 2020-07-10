Heated exchanges between policeand advocates lead to traffic jam

Belagavi

10 July 2020 19:45 IST

A verbal battle between advocates and the police led to an hour-long traffic jam on the Deputy Commissioner office premises in Belagavi on Friday.

A police constable on duty on the office premises objected to a lawyer parking his car by the side of the road that passes through the compound wall of the premises, as he felt that it could disrupt traffic. There were some heated exchanges between the police constable and other policemen there and the advocate and his colleagues.

This angered the Bar Association members who said that the police constable had insulted the advocates. They demanded that the Police Commissioner direct the police constable to go back to the spot and apologise to the lawyers.

Assistant Commissioner Narayan Baramani, who arrived at the spot, summoned the police constable and asked him to take back some of his objectionable words and express regret. But the lawyers were not convinced.

They forced the police to remove all barricades in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and make space for parking vehicles of those who visit the court which is next to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The advocates, led by association president A.G. Mulawadmath, relented after the traffic police removed the barricades.