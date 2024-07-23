GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heated exchange in Karnataka Assembly on Emergency, Constitution

Published - July 23, 2024 09:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker U.T. Khader in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker U.T. Khader in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

The ruling Congress and Opposition BJP members were involved in a heated exchange on the issue of the Emergency and protecting the Constitution, in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Even as the arguments continued, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader mentioned both pros and cons of the Emergency and said the entire coastline from Gujarat to Kerala was ruled by smugglers such as Haji Mastan and Karim Lala in those days and during the Emergency they were put in jail by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

BJP members, including Araga Jnanendra and Harish Poonja, took exception to this and said the Emergency was nothing but the “subversion of the Constitution”. Mr. Poonja asked if the Emergency was required to be brought in for the Congress government to arrest Haji Mastan. This led to a heated exchange between the two sides. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said the Speaker should not defend the Emergency.

Amid the chaos, Congress member Raje Gowda allegedly used a derogatory word against Mr. Poonja. As angry BJP members stood up and demanded an apology from the ruling party member, the Speaker said the word would be expunged after checking the records.

The issue began when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took a dig at Mr. Ashok, while reacting to his appreciation of the Speaker for installing a plaque containing the preamble of the Constitution and Indian flag inside the House.

Senior BJP member S.Suresh Kumar said he was a victim of the Emergency. “I was their (Congress) guest at the High Ground police station,” he said sarcastically. “You (Congress) cannot come out of the dark image of those 21 months of the Emergency,” he said.

Congress members, including Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and K.J. George, said the country had been witnessing an “undeclared emergency” during the last 10 years and criticised the use of probe agencies for harassing leaders of Opposition parties.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.