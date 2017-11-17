Heated debate in Council over delay in giving grant-in-aid

The delay in the State government extending grant-in-aid to ‘eligible’ schools and colleges even after a government order led to a heated debate over the issue during question hour in the Legislative Council on Friday.

The debate and consequent delay in taking up questions made Chairman D.H. Shankarmurthy express displeasure over lack of adherence to time by members during question hour.

Responding to question of JD(S) member Shrikanthe Gowda on the delay, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait tried to clarify that everything was being as per the guidelines and rules could not be changed for a few. And if they did, the government would go brankrupt, he said.

The Minister’s remark enraged JD(S) members Shrikanthe Gowda, Puttanna and Basavaraj Horatti and they sought to know why guidelines had been changed subsequently after giving grant-in-aid to several institutions as per an earlier government decision.

While a war of words ensued, Mr. Shankarmurthy intervened to stop it. “Question hour is not for discussion. If you want to take up discussion on such issues, then better give a notice under relevant clauses”, he told the members. Subsequently Mr. Shrikanthe Gowda said he would issue notice for discussion either on Monday or Tuesday and appealed to the Chairman to give permission.