Heated arguments at Cong. meet

Confusion prevailed for some time at a meeting of the Congress party in Chikkamagaluru on Monday as a few workers blamed a section of leaders for the defeat of the party’s candidate in the recent Legislative Council elections.

The party’s district committee had convened a meeting to introspect the outcome of the election. Party’s candidate Gayathri Shante Gowda suffered defeat by a thin margin.

A few workers raised voices alleging that senior leader B.L.Shankar did not work for the party during the election. This led to heated arguments among workers and confusion. Party’s former district president M.L.Murthy and others pacified the angry workers. Former Minister Motamma and others were present at the meeting.

H.H.Devaraj, party’s spokesperson, told presspersons that all leaders including Mr. Shankar had worked for the party’s candidate. However, the party lost the election. There was no point in blaming anyone for the defeat, he added.