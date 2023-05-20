Heat wave in Yadgir forces people to stay indoors

May 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - YADGIR

With a heat wave gripping Yadgir district, residents have been forced to stay indoors to save themselves from the scorching sun. With the temperature soaring day by day, they don’t have any option but to stay indoors during daytime and come out only in the evening.

The rise in temperature was witnessed in the district after Shivaratri festival. It has been hovering over the 40 degree Celsius mark for the past one week.

In the wake of the heat wave, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been sending text messages to individuals with mobile phone connections, alerting them about additional precautions to be taken. People have been advised not to venture out between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

To maintain body temperature, people are consuming coconut water, watermelon juice, and buttermilk and it is common to see people buying coconuts and watermelons on a regular basis.

Considering the issue of rising temperature, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal chaired a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday and emphasised on the need for awareness about taking precautionary measures. She asked the officials to keep sensitising people on changing their lifestyle to keep their health in good condition and also to take preventive measures to protect livestock. She instructed Health Department officials to keep required medicine ready if people approached the hospital for treatment for heat wave-related health issues.

The Deputy Commissioner has also made a public appeal asking the people to call 08473-253950 for any health issue.