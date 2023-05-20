ADVERTISEMENT

Heat wave in Yadgir forces people to stay indoors

May 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

With a heat wave gripping Yadgir district, residents have been forced to stay indoors to save themselves from the scorching sun. With the temperature soaring day by day, they don’t have any option but to stay indoors during daytime and come out only in the evening.

The rise in temperature was witnessed in the district after Shivaratri festival. It has been hovering over the 40 degree Celsius mark for the past one week.

In the wake of the heat wave, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been sending text messages to individuals with mobile phone connections, alerting them about additional precautions to be taken. People have been advised not to venture out between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To maintain body temperature, people are consuming coconut water, watermelon juice, and buttermilk and it is common to see people buying coconuts and watermelons on a regular basis.

Considering the issue of rising temperature, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal chaired a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday and emphasised on the need for awareness about taking precautionary measures. She asked the officials to keep sensitising people on changing their lifestyle to keep their health in good condition and also to take preventive measures to protect livestock. She instructed Health Department officials to keep required medicine ready if people approached the hospital for treatment for heat wave-related health issues.

The Deputy Commissioner has also made a public appeal asking the people to call 08473-253950 for any health issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US