Heat wave conditions to prevail in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kolar

April 25, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

There will be heatwave conditions in six of the 14 constituencies in Karnataka, which are going to polls on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special weather forecast and warning bulletin for Parliament constituencies of national election-phase 2, valid from April 24 to 28, 2024.

According to the weather warning, there will be heat wave conditions in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kolar constituencies on the polling day.

Across India

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in some places over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Interior Karnataka during next five days. Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, during next five days; Coastal Karnataka during April 24– 26,” states the bulletin.

A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru, said that in the next two to three days starting April 25 there would be heatwave conditions in several districts of the State, including those which are going for polls on April 26.

37 degrees in Bengaluru

“There will be a departure by four to five degrees Celsius in some of the districts. In Bengaluru, the maximum temperature will be around 37 degrees Celsius,” Mr. Prasad said.

He added voters can take precautions by wearing light weight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, covering their head using a cloth, hat or umbrella and by carrying water bottles.

“As the temperatures would be hot and humid between 11 am to 3 pm elderly and people with chronic diseases can avoid visiting the polling booth during this time and can instead cast their votes in the early hours of the day to avoid any discomfort,” he added.

