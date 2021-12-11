‘Heart diseases on the rise among the young’

Mysuru

Lifestyle, stress contributory factors, says expert

Change in lifestyle and stress are contributing to the increase in cardiac-related diseases and diabetes even among the youth, according to K.S.Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research.

Speaking after inaugurating a cardiac check-up camp for journalists here on Saturday, he said work-related stress and lack of exercise was compounding the issue and there was an alarming increase in the number of youngsters being afflicted with heart-related diseases. The age at which they contract the disease was also decreasing.

Dr. Sadananda said compared to rest of the world, the number of patients with high blood pressure and diabetes was almost two- to three-fold higher among Indians and even the ratio of people with cardiac-related issues to the general population, was high. The number of youngsters with heart-related issues being treated in the present times was higher than what it was two or three decades ago.

The sudden death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar created a general concern in society about cardiac-related issues and the hospitals saw a surge in the number of people coming in for check-ups and evaluation, he said. A healthy lifestyle with the right mix of diet and moderate exercise could help avoid such diseases.

Speaking about the hospital he said Jayadeva Institute had risen to great heights and credited it to the efforts of Dr.Manjunath. The institute has opened branches in different parts of the State and the Kalaburagi branch was set for inauguration in due course, he added.

The medical camp was held fro 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 160 scribes availed themselves of the facility. Resident Medical Officer of the hospital M.Pashupathi; Nursing Superintendent Harish; S.T.Ravikumar, President, Mysuru District Journalists Association; M.Subramanya, General Secretary of the association; and others were present.