‘Heart attack deaths not linked to jab’

The deaths of two healthcare workers — a Group ‘D’ employee in Sandur and a doctor in Shivamogga — two days after getting vaccinated cannot be linked to the jab, said C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences.

Dr. Manjunath, who took the vaccine shot on Thursday, told The Hindu that the vaccine against COVID-19 does not cause heart attack. However, some coincidental events can happen.

The doctor said: “During the active phase of a COVID-19 infection or post COVID-19, there is inflammation of blood vessels with propensity for clot formation. This can cause heart attacks. However, as the vaccine contains inactivated virus, it is immunogenic and hence, produces antibodies but not the inflammation,” he explained.

Asserting that both the persons who died had comorbidities, Dr. Manjunath said the doctor, who died in Shivamogga, had undergone a bypass surgery in the past.

“It is just a coincidence,” he said. “Taking vaccine is the only way we can end this pandemic. I took it and nearly 85% of the day’s target of 1,100 employees at our institute took it, and we are fine. Healthcare workers should volunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension as it is safe. Mild fever, injection site pain, and fatigue are not side effects but effects of vaccine. If more and more people take it, public confidence can be boosted and thereby, we can achieve herd immunity on expected lines,” Dr. Manjunath added.