ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing impaired get free BTE aids at AIISH

Published - November 12, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The premier speech and hearing institute in Mysuru collaborates with a Telangana-based NGO to provide hearing aids to the needy among the BPL families

The Hindu Bureau

People with hearing impairments on Tuesday received hearing aids at a programme held at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beneficiaries from various districts of Karnataka including Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Mysuru and Tumakuru received behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids with each costing around ₹29,000 for free, at the institute. The programme was organised by AIISH in partnership with Ashray Akruti, an NGO from Telangana, to support individuals with hearing impairments through the aids.

AIISH Director Pushpavathi presided and Ashray Akruti Founder and Director D.P.K. Babu were chief guests. The institute and the NGO collaborated to enhance hearing aid accessibility, and expand access to hearing resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said the AIISH and Akruti aim to bridge accessibility gaps for hearing impaired, aligning with both public and private entities to enhance the quality of life for the individuals. The hearing aid beneficiaries for this initiative were those under below poverty line (BPL) families, ensuring that underserved communities get much-needed support. About 50 BTE aids were distributed to the needy on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event was aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for individuals with hearing impairments, the release added.

“The partnership reinforces AIISH’s commitment to community-centred health services and underscores the vital role of support networks, especially the unwavering love and care of families. Today’s event embodies a united commitment to inclusivity and empowerment paving the way for brighter, sound-filled futures for those facing hearing challenges,” the organisers said in the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US