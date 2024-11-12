Hearing impaired get free BTE aids at AIISH

People with hearing impairments on Tuesday received hearing aids at a programme held at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here.

Beneficiaries from various districts of Karnataka including Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Mysuru and Tumakuru received behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids with each costing around ₹29,000 for free, at the institute. The programme was organised by AIISH in partnership with Ashray Akruti, an NGO from Telangana, to support individuals with hearing impairments through the aids.

AIISH Director Pushpavathi presided and Ashray Akruti Founder and Director D.P.K. Babu were chief guests. The institute and the NGO collaborated to enhance hearing aid accessibility, and expand access to hearing resources.

A press release said the AIISH and Akruti aim to bridge accessibility gaps for hearing impaired, aligning with both public and private entities to enhance the quality of life for the individuals. The hearing aid beneficiaries for this initiative were those under below poverty line (BPL) families, ensuring that underserved communities get much-needed support. About 50 BTE aids were distributed to the needy on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for individuals with hearing impairments, the release added.

“The partnership reinforces AIISH’s commitment to community-centred health services and underscores the vital role of support networks, especially the unwavering love and care of families. Today’s event embodies a united commitment to inclusivity and empowerment paving the way for brighter, sound-filled futures for those facing hearing challenges,” the organisers said in the release.