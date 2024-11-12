 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hearing impaired get free BTE aids at AIISH

The premier speech and hearing institute in Mysuru collaborates with a Telangana-based NGO to provide hearing aids to the needy among the BPL families

Published - November 12, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

People with hearing impairments on Tuesday received hearing aids at a programme held at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here.

Beneficiaries from various districts of Karnataka including Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Mysuru and Tumakuru received behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids with each costing around ₹29,000 for free, at the institute. The programme was organised by AIISH in partnership with Ashray Akruti, an NGO from Telangana, to support individuals with hearing impairments through the aids.

AIISH Director Pushpavathi presided and Ashray Akruti Founder and Director D.P.K. Babu were chief guests. The institute and the NGO collaborated to enhance hearing aid accessibility, and expand access to hearing resources.

A press release said the AIISH and Akruti aim to bridge accessibility gaps for hearing impaired, aligning with both public and private entities to enhance the quality of life for the individuals. The hearing aid beneficiaries for this initiative were those under below poverty line (BPL) families, ensuring that underserved communities get much-needed support. About 50 BTE aids were distributed to the needy on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for individuals with hearing impairments, the release added.

“The partnership reinforces AIISH’s commitment to community-centred health services and underscores the vital role of support networks, especially the unwavering love and care of families. Today’s event embodies a united commitment to inclusivity and empowerment paving the way for brighter, sound-filled futures for those facing hearing challenges,” the organisers said in the release.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / disabled / health / Gulbarga / Belgaum / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.