Hearing Day: Doorstep screening for elderly from today

February 26, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a unique move, the Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru has taken up the initiative where its experts conduct home screening of people aged above 65 years who are in need of bedside testing.

This initiative will be conducted between February 27 to March 3, as part of the programme observing the World Hearing Day (WHD).

The WHD is observed on March 3rd and the theme this year is “Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all!”.

The expert team will be available at the doors of the elderly individuals with hearing loss who are unable to walk on their own and avail the services for hearing related problems.

Those wishing to avail the services can book their slots dialing 0821-2502281/9902328819 or by sending a mail to  aiishaudiology@aiishmysore.in

