Hearing aids to be distributed to children of BPL families on Nov. 9

November 07, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has partnered with Bank of Baroda to distribute hearing aids to young children with hearing impairment at an affordable cost.

Digital hearing aids will be distributed to children belonging to BPL families at a function to be held at the AIISH campus on November 9.

Mayor Shivakumar will be the chief guest.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about hearing health and the importance of early intervention. “By providing hearing devices along with therapy, we are not just restoring their hearing but also restoring their ability to communicate, connect with others, and participate fully in society,” a press release from AIISH said.

The generous support ensures easier mobility, symbolising a shared commitment to inclusivity, it added.

AIISH extended its gratitude to Bank of Baroda for its contribution, the release stated.

