Hearing adjourned on petitions filed by Darshan, others

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned till November 26 the hearing on petitions filed by actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, and other accused seeking their release on regular bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the court took on record the medical reports of Darshan, to whom it had granted interim bail on medical reasons to undergo surgery for his back pain.

As Darshan’s advocate submitted the reports in a sealed cover, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P. Prasanna Kumar told the court that the prosecution was not aware of the contents of the medical report as copies of the report were not given to him.

Following this submission, Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty ordered the registry to provide copies of medical reports to the SPP. Also, the court asked the SPP to file a response, if necessary, to the medical reports while adjourning further hearing till November 26.

In its October 30 order of granting interim bail to Darshan, the court had directed him to submit medical reports from the hospital mentioning the probable date of his surgery, period of admission required for the proposed treatment and follow-up treatment, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.