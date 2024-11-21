 />
Hearing adjourned on petitions filed by Darshan, others

Published - November 21, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan

Darshan | Photo Credit: file photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned till November 26 the hearing on petitions filed by actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, and other accused seeking their release on regular bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Meanwhile, the court took on record the medical reports of Darshan, to whom it had granted interim bail on medical reasons to undergo surgery for his back pain.

As Darshan’s advocate submitted the reports in a sealed cover, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P. Prasanna Kumar told the court that the prosecution was not aware of the contents of the medical report as copies of the report were not given to him.

Following this submission, Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty ordered the registry to provide copies of medical reports to the SPP. Also, the court asked the SPP to file a response, if necessary, to the medical reports while adjourning further hearing till November 26.

In its October 30 order of granting interim bail to Darshan, the court had directed him to submit medical reports from the hospital mentioning the probable date of his surgery, period of admission required for the proposed treatment and follow-up treatment, etc.

