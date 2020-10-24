Healthcare workers to benefit first from COVID-19 vaccine

Bengaluru

24 October 2020 00:09 IST

All healthcare workers in government and private sectors will get COVID-19 vaccination in the initial phase in the State. Other priority groups and populations will be covered in a phased manner, stated a note from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Karnataka has started work on preparing a database of healthcare workers and the State’s task force that met on October 13 discussed the COVID-19 vaccine introduction and preparedness. The existing cold chain system of routine immunisation under the Universal Immunisation Programme will be utilised for vaccine introduction when it becomes available. The cold chain preparedness and strengthening assessment is being done, stated the note.

Following directions from the Union Ministry to complete preliminary data collection by October 31, a State-level orientation was held on October 20 for all Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, and reproductive child health officers.

Advertising

Advertising

“District-level orientation for government and private health facilities has also started. Standard templates for collection of details of healthcare workers are being shared with all healthcare facilities. All health facilities registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act are being informed through online portals and SMS for timely data collection. Professional bodies of doctors are being roped in for this,” the note said.