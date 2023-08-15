Healthcare services in Bidar district to get top priority

August 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Underlining the need for the highest priority to healthcare services, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre has said that he is committed to providing ultra-modern healthcare facilities by revamping healthcare infrastructure across Bidar district in the next five years.

The Minister was addressing the public after unfurling the national flag during the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Bidar on Tuesday.

Reiterating his commitment to providing quality medical services to the people of the district, Mr. Khandre said there is no paucity of funds to revamp healthcare infrastructure.

All the primary health centres, taluk hospitals, district hospitals will be equipped with advanced technology and equipment. A catheterisation laboratory will be set up in Bidar at a cost of ₹20 crore. The district will also get a trauma care centre, Mr. Khandre added.

As government schools are hit by shortage of teachers resulting in students being deprived of quality education, the Department of Public Instructions has appointed guest teachers in schools to fill the gap. Smart class will be introduced in 200 higher primary schools in Bidar district.

The Minister said that around 3,000 youths from Bidar district will be enrolled for skill development training which will help them in getting employment.

To increase irrigation cover in the district, 50 minor irrigation works, including construction of bridge-cum-barrage and check dams, will be taken up at a cost of ₹100 crore.

Along the lines of Chennammapade in Belagavi and Obavva squad in Chitradurga, Bidar district will soon have a Akkapade [named after Akka Mahadevi], a squad of women police constables, to educate women about safety measures, Mr. Khandre added.

To ensure better security, a District Special Weapons and Tactics Team (D-SWAT) comprising 15 personnel will be formed in the district, Mr. Khandre said.

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna Langoti were present.

