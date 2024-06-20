Healthcare facilities are in abysmal state under Congress rule, says Opposition leader Ashok

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok inspected the state of affairs in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital and the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) in Kalaburagi, where doctors postponed surgeries due to water shortage.

In the Jayadeva Institute, doctors recently postponed surgeries due to disruption in water supply to the hospital. While in GIMS, a patient died on June 15 after doctors denied admission even after the patient waited for hours.

After interacting with patients, Mr. Ashok expressed strong displeasure over multiple complaints, including irresponsible behavior of staff members with a patient and their families. He also observed issues related to sanitation and directed the authorities to ensure cleanliness.

Mr. Ashok also called for an explanation from Veeresh Patil of the Department of Cardiology at Jayadeva and GIMS Director-cum-Dean S.R. Umesh and Medical Superintendent C.R. Shivakumar.

They said that some of the surgeries were postponed due to supply of contaminated water to the hospital. There was no disruption in the facilities and treatment being given to patients, they added.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must step down immediately as he has failed to handle the State’s finances properly ”R. Ashok,Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

The bereaved family members of Gangubai Talawar explained how negligence by doctors and delay in timely admission claimed her life.

Later, addressing presspersons, Mr. Ashok held the State government responsible for the sorry state of healthcare facilities in GIMS and Jayadeva Hospital.

With the relentless efforts of the then Director of Jayadeva C.N. Manjunath, Jayadeva was transformed into one of the premier cardiology centres. Denial of admission to patients, postponing cardiac surgeries reflects that the healthcare services are abysmally poor under Congress governance, Mr. Ashok criticized.

Mr. Ashok asked whether the State government has run out of funds and urged it to allocate at least ₹20 lakh to address the water shortage at the hospital building permanently.

More funds under NDA

Mr. Ashok said that the State got four-fold more funds under NDA rule than during the UPA regime. “If you go by records, the BJP-led NDA government has allocated to the State for road, railways and metro projects,” he said.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the State government’s move to increase fuel prices, stating it has revised tax on fuel to fund development, while his own Cabinet colleague and Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has accepted that fuel tax was increased to fund the guarantee schemes,” he said.

Protest

Mr. Ashok participated in the protest along with the local BJP leaders. Criticizing the Siddaramaiah-led government‘s move to increase tax on petrol and diesel, Mr. Ashok blamed the Siddaramaiah-led government for bringing development in the State to a halt.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has no moral right to blame the Centre, as the State is running short on funds due to the implementation of the five guarantees by the Congress government, he said.

When Mr. Siddaramaiah was in the Opposition, he opposed the rise in petrol prices. Mr. Siddaramaiah has failed to handle the State’s finances properly and he must step down immediately, Mr. Ashok demanded.

Mr. Ashok and other BJP leaders were detained by the police and later released.