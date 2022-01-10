Health workers, frontline workers get booster dose in Shivamogga

Hassan

10 January 2022 20:27 IST

Shivamogga district administration on Monday launched the booster dose vaccination against COVID-19 for health workers, frontline workers and people aged above 60 with comorbidities. Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa, who is also in charge of the district, launched the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the dose was being administered as per the guidelines of the Union Government. All those eligible should get vaccinated to avoid the infection in the third wave of the pandemic, he added.

Reproduction and Child Health Officer Nagaraj Naik said said as per the guidelines health workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years with comorbidities, who have completed nine months since they were administered with the second dose of vaccine, were eligible for the dose. They should get the vaccine, which they had taken earlier.

There is no need to register on online portals for booster dose. The administration has set the target of covering 23,124 health workers and 18,154 frontline workers in the drive.

Ayanur Manjunath, MLA, Mayor Sunita Annappa, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present.