Health scheme card issued to journalists

July 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shobha Somnache handing over health scheme card to a journalist in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Belagavi City Corporation issued health scheme cards to working journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

Mayor Shobha Somanache issued the cards to some journalists at a simple ceremony in the corporation office.

The cards will enable journalists to get free health care facilities in the State, she said. Beneficiaries can seek cashless treatment and reimbursement of hospital expenses.

The city corporation has issued cards to 88 journalists. The scheme will cover a total of 358 journalists and their family members.

Card holders can seek free treatment in 1,020 hospitals in the State, including 38 in Belagavi, Srikant Gunari, an officer of the insurance agency, said.

Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudgunti, Deputy Director of Information Gurunath Kadkol, Corporation Health Officer Sanjay Dumgol, journalists and others were present.

