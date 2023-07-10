Health scheme card issued to journalists

July 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi City Corporation issued health scheme cards to working journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

Mayor Shobha Somanache issued the cards to some journalists at a simple ceremony in the corporation office.

The cards will enable journalists to get free health care facilities in the State, she said. Beneficiaries can seek cashless treatment and reimbursement of hospital expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city corporation has issued cards to 88 journalists. The scheme will cover a total of 358 journalists and their family members.

Card holders can seek free treatment in 1,020 hospitals in the State, including 38 in Belagavi, Srikant Gunari, an officer of the insurance agency, said.

Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudgunti, Deputy Director of Information Gurunath Kadkol, Corporation Health Officer Sanjay Dumgol, journalists and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.