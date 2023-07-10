HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health scheme card issued to journalists

July 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shobha Somnache handing over health scheme card to a journalist in Belagavi on Monday.

Mayor Shobha Somnache handing over health scheme card to a journalist in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Belagavi City Corporation issued health scheme cards to working journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

Mayor Shobha Somanache issued the cards to some journalists at a simple ceremony in the corporation office.

The cards will enable journalists to get free health care facilities in the State, she said. Beneficiaries can seek cashless treatment and reimbursement of hospital expenses.

The city corporation has issued cards to 88 journalists. The scheme will cover a total of 358 journalists and their family members.

Card holders can seek free treatment in 1,020 hospitals in the State, including 38 in Belagavi, Srikant Gunari, an officer of the insurance agency, said.

Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudgunti, Deputy Director of Information Gurunath Kadkol, Corporation Health Officer Sanjay Dumgol, journalists and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.