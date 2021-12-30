Health risks plague municipal workers in Hassan

Multiple deaths in a short span of time has left the community in grief

A series of deaths of municipal workers within a short span of time has left the community in Hassan in grief. Within one week, two municipal workers, both below 40 years, died of health complications. In the last two months, four people have died due to similar reasons.

Puttaraju, 35, working for Alur Town Panchayat, died on December 24 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by wife Kavita and three daughters. His parents Anjaneya, Rajamma, and brother Sathish Kumar - all municipal workers - died due to health issues in the past. None of them continued in service till the age of retirement.

Ramachandra, 34, died on December 21 in Hassan. He was diabetic and had other health problems. For several months, his wife Jyothi swept the streets of the city on his behalf as he could not work. Untimely deaths are not new to this family. Ramachandra had got his job on compensatory grounds after his mother Manjula died at the age of 50 because of ill health. And, Manjula got the job following her husband’s death. Ramachandra’s brother Raghavendra, who was also working as a municipal worker on contract basis, died of health issues three years ago. “I am alone now. I don’t know what to do,” said Jyothi in tears. The couple has no children. Jyothi has to now apply for a compensatory job, but is not sure of getting it as two members of the family got jobs on similar grounds.

Mutturaj, 45, also a municipal worker, died on November 12 due to health issues. He is survived by three children. His wife Manjula, also a municipal worker, died when she was about 35 years. Another worker Nagaraj died two months ago.

“We hardly complete our service and enjoy retired life. You will find portraits of young men garlanded in almost every house in our locality,” said Lokesh, president of Hassan City Municipal Workers’ Association. Like many workers, Lokesh got the job on compensatory grounds after his father died, before reaching retirement age. “We handle dirt every day to keep the city clean. Almost 90% of the workers die before retirement. Yet, the municipal bodies hardly take care of us. The money meant for our check-up is hardly spent,” he alleged.

The officers visit the family of the dead and express condolences. “They garland the dead and leave the place. If the deceased person is a permanent employee, his family gets monetary benefits. But, families of contract workers are driven to the streets,” he said.